Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Like I’m in prison’: Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban
- Once earning their keep as aid workers helping to renovate and build schools, thousands of women now live a threadbare existence confined to a chilly home
- Aid workers say female staff are essential in a country where rules and cultural customs largely prevent male workers from delivering aid to girls and women
Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE