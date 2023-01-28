Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
World /  Middle East

‘Like I’m in prison’: Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

  • Once earning their keep as aid workers helping to renovate and build schools, thousands of women now live a threadbare existence confined to a chilly home
  • Aid workers say female staff are essential in a country where rules and cultural customs largely prevent male workers from delivering aid to girls and women

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 4:22am, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghans wait to receive food and coal in Kabul. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE