Emergency services and security personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gunman kills 6 near Israel synagogue in one of the deadliest attacks in years
- The attack in east Jerusalem was halted when the suspect was shot by police
- The incident comes a day after Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians in a raid in the West Bank
