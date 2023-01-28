Emergency services and security personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gunman kills 6 near Israel synagogue in one of the deadliest attacks in years

  • The attack in east Jerusalem was halted when the suspect was shot by police
  • The incident comes a day after Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians in a raid in the West Bank

Associated Press

Updated: 4:26am, 28 Jan, 2023

