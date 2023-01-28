A police officer closes the area in Jerusalem where two Israeli’s were shot and wounded a day after deadly attack on a synagogue. Photo: dpa
13-year-old Palestinian boy shoots 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem synagogue

  • A Palestinian teenager shot a father and son near the historic Old City in east Jerusalem a day after another assailant killed 7 outside a synagogue
  • Video showed police escorting a wounded young man, wearing only underwear, away from the scene and onto a stretcher, his hands cuffed behind his back

Associated Press
Updated: 9:23pm, 28 Jan, 2023

