Israelis observe a moment of silence for victims of a shooting in Jerusalem, at the beginning of a protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AP
Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows ‘strong’ response to Jerusalem attacks
- Netanyahu vowed rapid action following two attacks in annexed east Jerusalem carried out by Palestinians, one of which killed seven people outside a synagogue
- The attacks came after one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank in two decades
