A woman hangs out laundry in Jeruslaem where atrocities are committed amid the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo: AP
Palestinian who raped and killed Israeli in ‘act of terror’ gets life sentence
- Arafat Irfaiya was sentenced to life for murder plus an additional 20 years for rape judges described as ‘ brutal, inhuman and cruel’
- The court determined that the attack on the 19-year-old Jewish woman in a forest near a youth centre was politically motivated
