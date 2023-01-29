A woman hangs out laundry in Jeruslaem where atrocities are committed amid the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo: AP
A woman hangs out laundry in Jeruslaem where atrocities are committed amid the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo: AP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Palestinian who raped and killed Israeli in ‘act of terror’ gets life sentence

  • Arafat Irfaiya was sentenced to life for murder plus an additional 20 years for rape judges described as ‘ brutal, inhuman and cruel’
  • The court determined that the attack on the 19-year-old Jewish woman in a forest near a youth centre was politically motivated

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:03pm, 29 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman hangs out laundry in Jeruslaem where atrocities are committed amid the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo: AP
A woman hangs out laundry in Jeruslaem where atrocities are committed amid the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE