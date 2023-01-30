Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Haim Zach / GPO / dpa
Israel seals home of Palestinian synagogue shooter as Netanyahu vows crackdown
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Sunday to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns after the synagogue attack
- Israeli authorities welded shut the doors and sealed the windows of the home of the family of Friday’s synagogue shooter. Seven people were killed
