Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israel behind drone strike on Iran military facility, US official says

  • Drones targeted an Iranian defence factory in the central city of Isfahan, no casualties
  • Israel declines to comment as US officials point to their possible role in the attack

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:46am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE