Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters
Israel behind drone strike on Iran military facility, US official says
- Drones targeted an Iranian defence factory in the central city of Isfahan, no casualties
- Israel declines to comment as US officials point to their possible role in the attack
Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran. Photo: WANA via Reuters