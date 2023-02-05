Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a pardon to prisoners. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s supreme leader issues pardon for ‘tens of thousands’ of prisoners, but not if ‘hostile’
- It comes with conditions and would not apply to the numerous dual nationals held in Iran or those ‘affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic’
- Rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors – and at least four people have been hanged
