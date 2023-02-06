Iraqi women’s rights activists hold placards during a rally near the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad, Iraq on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Iraqis protesters demand law against domestic violence after father kills YouTuber daughter
- Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on January 31 in the southern province of Diwaniyah, interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan had said on Twitter on Friday
- Some protesters held placards saying ‘Stop killing women’ and ‘Tiba’s killer must be held to account’
