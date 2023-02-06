A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. At least five deaths were reported initially in Turkey. In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas. The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33km (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was felt in several provinces. The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday. Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 the worst to hit Turkey in decades. That quake killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in Istanbul. Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate Istanbul, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions. A magnitude-6.8 quake hit Elazig in January 2020, killing more than 40 people. And in October that year, a magnitude-7.0 quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.