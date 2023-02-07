People gather around a bonfire following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World’s nations rush to help as killer Turkey-Syria earthquake toll rises

  • US reaffirms readiness to assist and China’s foreign aid agency also said it was willing to provide emergency humanitarian aid
  • Other governments from Asia to Europe to the Middle East are preparing rescuers and emergency supplies to send to Turkey and Syria

Agencies

Updated: 8:49am, 7 Feb, 2023

