People gather around a bonfire following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World’s nations rush to help as killer Turkey-Syria earthquake toll rises
- US reaffirms readiness to assist and China’s foreign aid agency also said it was willing to provide emergency humanitarian aid
- Other governments from Asia to Europe to the Middle East are preparing rescuers and emergency supplies to send to Turkey and Syria
