Members of the Syrian civil defence, known as the White Helmets, in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province. Photo: AFP
Natural disasters
Aid to earthquake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

  • Monday’s earthquakes devastated entire sections of major cities in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria
  • Concerns high for how aid might reach those in need in Syria, devastated by more than a decade of war

Associated Press
Updated: 5:26pm, 8 Feb, 2023

