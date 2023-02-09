Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugs an earthquake survivor as he visits Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugs an earthquake survivor as he visits Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Natural disasters
World /  Middle East

Turkey-Syria quake: Erdogan admits problems with relief effort, as combined deaths pass 12,000

  • The leader is facing anger over the government’s response and slow arrival of rescue teams, in the lead up to a tough re-election battle in May
  • Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to save those trapped in rubble – sometimes even as they could hear cries for help

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:56am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugs an earthquake survivor as he visits Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugs an earthquake survivor as he visits Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE