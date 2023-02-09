Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hugs an earthquake survivor as he visits Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Wednesday. Photo: Turkish Presidency via AP
Turkey-Syria quake: Erdogan admits problems with relief effort, as combined deaths pass 12,000
- The leader is facing anger over the government’s response and slow arrival of rescue teams, in the lead up to a tough re-election battle in May
- Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to save those trapped in rubble – sometimes even as they could hear cries for help
