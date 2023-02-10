Rescuers were scouring debris on Friday four days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing at least 21,000 people in what the Turkish president has declared “the disaster of the century”. Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by Monday’s disaster. Several people were rescued from the rubble of buildings during the night Thursday, including a 10-year-old boy saved with his mother after 90 hours in the Samandag district of Hatay province. Also in Hatay, a seven-year-old girl named Asya Donmez was rescued after 95 hours and taken to hospital, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of thousands of collapsed buildings in towns and cities across the region. Officials and medical workers said 17,674 people had died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051. Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply. Turkey resorts to mass burials after massive earthquake The death toll has surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful earthquake hit northwest Turkey. It now ranks as seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan’s 2011 tremor and tsunami and approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003. A Turkish official said the disaster posed “very serious difficulties” for the holding of an election scheduled for May 14 in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been expected to face his toughest challenge in two decades in power. With anger simmering over delays in the delivery of aid and getting the rescue effort under way, the disaster is likely to play into the vote if it goes ahead. “As you know, the earthquake hit an area of 500km (311 miles) diameter where 13.5 million of our people live, and that made our job difficult,” Erdogan said on Thursday. In Syria, people were killed as far south as Hama, 250km from the epicentre. The first UN convoy carrying aid to stricken Syrians crossed over the border from Turkey. In Syria’s Idlib province, Munira Mohammad, a mother of four who fled Aleppo after the quake, said: “It is all children here, and we need heating and supplies. Last night we couldn’t sleep because it was so cold. It is very bad”. Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries have been left homeless in the middle of winter. Many people have set up crude shelters in supermarket car parks, mosques, roadsides or amid the ruins. Syrian baby born under rubble is one of untold numbers of quake orphans Survivors are often desperate for food, water and heat. Some 40 per cent of buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of Monday’s main quake, are damaged, according to a report by Turkey’s Bogazici University. Authorities say some 6,500 buildings in Turkey collapsed and countless more were damaged. Many in Turkey have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped – sometimes even as they could hear cries for help. Turkey’s disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped. Turkey’s foreign ministry said 95 countries have offered help. Rescue teams from China are working in the quake zone. Hong Kong rescue team gets to work at earthquake site in Turkey amid cold weather The World Bank said it would give US$1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help relief and recovery efforts. The World Bank is providing Turkey with US$1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing, US$780 million of which will become available immediately. The US Agency for International Development will provide US$85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria. In Syria, relief efforts are complicated by a conflict that has partitioned the country and wrecked its infrastructure. The UN aid convoy entered Syria at the Bab Al Hawa crossing – a lifeline for accessing opposition-controlled areas where some 4 million people, many displaced by the war, were already relying on humanitarian aid. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pushed for more humanitarian access to Syria, saying he would be “very happy” if the United Nations could use more than one border crossing to deliver help. The Syrian government views the delivery of aid to rebel-held areas from Turkey as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Bashar al-Assad has chaired emergency meetings on the earthquake but has not addressed the country in a speech or news conference. Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press How to help Turkish Consulate General Hong Kong hongkong.cg.mfa.gov.tr Unicef Hong Kong www.unicef.org.hk Oxfam www.oxfam.org.hk Save the Children www.savethechildren.org.hk World Vision Hong Kong worldvision.org.hk Red Cross www.redcross.org.hk Medecins Sans Frontieres ( MSF ) www.doctorswithoutborders.org