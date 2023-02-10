Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visit survivors of the earthquake in Aleppo. Photo: Reuters
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
World /  Middle East

Syrian President makes first visit to quake survivors in Aleppo as UN response slammed

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, visited survivors of the earthquake that has killed thousands across Turkey and Syria
  • Head of the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group accused the UN of failing to deliver appropriate humanitarian aid to rebel-held areas of the country

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 9:41pm, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
