Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visit survivors of the earthquake in Aleppo. Photo: Reuters
Syrian President makes first visit to quake survivors in Aleppo as UN response slammed
- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, visited survivors of the earthquake that has killed thousands across Turkey and Syria
- Head of the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group accused the UN of failing to deliver appropriate humanitarian aid to rebel-held areas of the country
