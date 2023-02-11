The United Nations rights chief called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria on Friday to help facilitate bringing aid to all victims of the region’s devastating earthquake. “At this terrible time in Turkey and Syria, we call for urgent delivery of help to ALL in need,” the UN rights office said in a tweet. “UN human rights chief Volker Turk calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria, and full respect for human rights and humanitarian law obligations so help can reach everyone,” it added. The call came as rescuers continued their search for survivors in the rubble of the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, with the death toll now above 22,000. At least 3,377 people have died in Syria, where more than a decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals, collapsed the economy and prompted electricity, fuel and water shortages. The rebel-held areas of Syria near Turkey’s border are in a particularly dire situation since they cannot receive aid from government-held parts of Syria without Damascus’s authorisation. ‘Disaster of the century’: Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 21,000 At the same time, Bab al-Hawa – the sole border crossing used to shuttle life-saving aid from Turkey into conflict-ravaged Syria – has seen its operations disrupted by the deadly earthquake. Even before the tremor, the UN had repeatedly stressed the need to open more border crossings to make it easier to get aid through. Earlier on Friday, the head of the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group accused the United Nations of failing to deliver appropriate humanitarian aid to rebel-held areas of the country. Raed Al Saleh, who leads the group, said the area had not received any aid from the UN since Monday’s earthquake aimed at disaster response, saying that the six trucks that crossed the border into Syria on Thursday had been a regular shipment that had been delayed. The United States Treasury Department issued a six-month licence to allow earthquake relief to Syria, which would otherwise be prohibited due to the sanctions on the country. “As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilise to help those affected, I want to make very clear that US sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. The licence expands humanitarian authorisations already in place, “so that those providing help can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.” On Friday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry described the move as “misleading” and called on the United States to end its “unilateral coercive measures and halt its hostile practices and violations of international law”. In a statement on the official Sana news agency, the Foreign Ministry “appealed to countries and international organisations … to demand the unconditional lifting of the inhumane, immoral and illegal blockade imposed on the Syrian people”. Syria has been gripped by civil war for 12 years, and sanctions imposed by the US and EU make exports to the country difficult.