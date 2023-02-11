Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi greets the crowd during the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi square in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran marks anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution amid anti-government protests
- President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran’s enemies to stop the nation from continuing its achievements
- Iran has seen protests since September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, with protests morphing to calls for a new revolution
