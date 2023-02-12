People mourn their relatives at a mass grave on Saturday following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey. Photo: EPA-EFE
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
World /  Middle East

Survivors still being found as earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 25,000

  • At least 14 people were detained in Turkey over alleged negligence concerning collapsed buildings
  • The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a tour of quake-stricken cities, said a disaster of this scope is rare

Agencies

Updated: 1:12am, 12 Feb, 2023

