People mourn their relatives at a mass grave on Saturday following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey. Photo: EPA-EFE
Survivors still being found as earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria passes 25,000
- At least 14 people were detained in Turkey over alleged negligence concerning collapsed buildings
- The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a tour of quake-stricken cities, said a disaster of this scope is rare
