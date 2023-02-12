The body of a Palestinian man reportedly killed by Israeli settlers is transported in an ambulance, in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Palestinian man and Israeli child die as bloodshed rises in West Bank and Jerusalem
- Israeli police have opened an investigation into the shooting of the Palestinian, who was shot in the head by an Israeli settler
- On Saturday, the Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip that was intercepted by Israeli aerial defences
The body of a Palestinian man reportedly killed by Israeli settlers is transported in an ambulance, in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit on Saturday. Photo: AFP