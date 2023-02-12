A man sits outside a tent of a temporary accommodation centre erected on a football pitch to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Photo: Reuters
Turkey arrests 48 people for looting areas affected by quake; UN expects death toll to double
- Two of those detained allegedly posed as aid workers and tried to loot six truckloads of food for quake victims in the southern Hatay province
- UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths predicts the death count will ‘double or more’, he said in an interview with Sky
