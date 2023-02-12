A man sits outside a tent of a temporary accommodation centre erected on a football pitch to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Photo: Reuters
A man sits outside a tent of a temporary accommodation centre erected on a football pitch to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Photo: Reuters
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
World /  Middle East

Turkey arrests 48 people for looting areas affected by quake; UN expects death toll to double

  • Two of those detained allegedly posed as aid workers and tried to loot six truckloads of food for quake victims in the southern Hatay province
  • UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths predicts the death count will ‘double or more’, he said in an interview with Sky

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:27am, 12 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man sits outside a tent of a temporary accommodation centre erected on a football pitch to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Photo: Reuters
A man sits outside a tent of a temporary accommodation centre erected on a football pitch to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE