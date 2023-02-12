A woman with forehead painted with the Iranian flag’s colors takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
A woman with forehead painted with the Iranian flag’s colors takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Iran marks 44th anniversary of revolution as online hackers interrupt state TV coverage

  • Nationwide protests have swept Iran following the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police
  • Anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:11am, 12 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman with forehead painted with the Iranian flag’s colors takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
A woman with forehead painted with the Iranian flag’s colors takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE