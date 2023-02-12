A woman with forehead painted with the Iranian flag’s colors takes part in the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
Iran marks 44th anniversary of revolution as online hackers interrupt state TV coverage
- Nationwide protests have swept Iran following the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police
- Anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi
