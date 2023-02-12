Prices for oil, natural gas and coal surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, pushing energy security to the top of the agenda for many leaders. Photo: Reuters
Opec chief tells climate activists to ‘look at the big picture’ after ‘years of chronic underinvestment’ in oil
- His comments come amid a shift among some Western governments and companies regarding fossil fuels, after energy prices surged over the Ukraine war
- After ‘years of chronic underinvestment’, the oil industry needs US$500 billion of investment annually until 2045, said Opec’s secretary general
Prices for oil, natural gas and coal surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, pushing energy security to the top of the agenda for many leaders. Photo: Reuters