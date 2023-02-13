Turkey-Syria quake: more miracle rescues but death toll tops 33,000 one week since disaster

03:05

2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises as some pulled alive from rubble after nearly a week

  • Death toll rises to 33,000 a week after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria
  • UN’s relief chief expects death toll to ‘double or more’ as chances of finding survivors fade with every passing day

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:44pm, 13 Feb, 2023

