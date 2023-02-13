Israelis take part in a protest against the right-wing government outside the Knesset – the country’s parliament. Photo: dpa
Tens of thousands march in Israel as Netanyahu allies push overhaul
- It is the country’s largest protest in years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government launches a contentious plan for the country’s legal system
- Netanyahu and his supporters say the changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power, but critics say it is tantamount to a coup
