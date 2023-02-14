A man walks near a building that collapsed on a neighbouring house in Golbasi, Turkey on Monday. Photo: AP
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey
- Despite news of people being pulled from the rubble, frigid temperatures and the length of time that’s passed mean the window for rescues has nearly closed
- The 7.8-magnitude quake has claimed over 35,000 lives in Turkey and neighbouring Syria
