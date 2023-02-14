A man walks near a building that collapsed on a neighbouring house in Golbasi, Turkey on Monday. Photo: AP
A man walks near a building that collapsed on a neighbouring house in Golbasi, Turkey on Monday. Photo: AP
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
World /  Middle East

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

  • Despite news of people being pulled from the rubble, frigid temperatures and the length of time that’s passed mean the window for rescues has nearly closed
  • The 7.8-magnitude quake has claimed over 35,000 lives in Turkey and neighbouring Syria

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:11am, 14 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks near a building that collapsed on a neighbouring house in Golbasi, Turkey on Monday. Photo: AP
A man walks near a building that collapsed on a neighbouring house in Golbasi, Turkey on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE