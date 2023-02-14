Sultan al-Jaber talks at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE. Photo: AP
UAE’s controversial choice for COP28 leader urges world to ‘fight climate change, not each other’
- Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, was responding to the anger activists expressed after his nomination for the role
- He’s behind billions in investments in renewable energy – and also leads an oil company that pumps nearly 5 million barrels of crude a day
Sultan al-Jaber talks at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE. Photo: AP