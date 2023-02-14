Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been accused of granting amnesty for buildings that didn’t meet earthquake construction codes. Photo: dpa
Videos show Turkish president bragging about builders skirting earthquake construction codes in areas now turned to rubble
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen boasting about removing building standards headaches for hundreds of thousands with his policy, local media reports
- At least 70,000 buildings in areas where last week’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck and killed some 37,000 people, used the policy, experts say
