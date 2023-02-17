The US has criticised new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. File photo: AP
Middle East
US opposes UN bid to denounce Israeli settlements

  • Israel plans to build 10,000 new homes in existing settlements in the West Bank and retroactively legalise nine outposts
  • US says it is ‘dismayed’ with the Israel settlement move, but dubs proposed UN Security Council resolution ‘unhelpful’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:04pm, 17 Feb, 2023

