The total number of people killed in Turkey after the devastating earthquake on February 6 has hit 39,672, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told local broadcaster CNN Türk on Friday. Several thousand more perished in neighbouring conflict-torn Syria, where the disaster response has been mired in international political wrangling and hindered by poor infrastructure. Updated figures for the dead and injured were not available for Syria, and the most recent figure of 5,900 dead was given by the World Health Organization last Sunday. Meanwhile, more than 35,000 personnel joined rescue efforts to find any survivors almost 12 days after the devastating earthquake, amid dimming hopes, authorities said on Friday. Teams searched for survivors at around 200 collapsed buildings in 11 Turkish provinces, Vice-President Fuat Oktay told reporters in Ankara. The efforts will continue “until the end”, Oktay said, adding that the search focused primarily on the worst-hit Hatay province. Last-hope rescue news was still coming on Friday. Rescue teams in Hatay recovered a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 11 and a half days under rubble. The man, identified as Hakan Yasinoğlu, was rescued from the debris in Defne district, state news agency Anadolu reported. UN appeals for US$1 billion as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 43,000 Meanwhile, the latest figures revealed the level of destruction across Turkey’s southeastern region. More than 84,000 buildings in the area have either collapsed or are heavily damaged following two huge earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks, Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum said on Friday. The damaged buildings need to be urgently demolished, Kurum said as he urged residents to stay away from them. The minister said the government will begin major reconstruction efforts in several hard-hit cities starting in March. Turkish authorities have been blasted for lax enforcement of construction regulations, which may have contributed to the high death toll. More than 50 people, including contractors, have been arrested in connection with collapsed buildings, Anadolu reported. International aid kept arriving in Turkey on Friday with a new airlift of supplies departing Frankfurt Airport in Germany despite a trade union strike. For the victims in northern Syria, the European Commission said on Friday that more aid, including tents and heaters, will be delivered via Turkey. The first earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Turkish-Syrian border area in the early hours of February 6; another large tremor hit at noon that day, followed by thousands of aftershocks.