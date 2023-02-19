A Syrian flag. An Israeli rocket strike killed 15 people in the Syrian capital of Damascus, a war monitor said on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Israeli rocket strikes building in Syrian capital Damascus killing 15, war monitor reports
- The strike hit a building in a neighbourhood in central Damascus early on Sunday near a security complex close to an Iranian cultural centre
- The Syrian Observatory for human rights said the strike had killed 15 people including civilians. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment
