Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP
Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
World /  Middle East

Turkey-Syria quake: Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ before being saved

  • Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of February 6
  • Taha took out his cellphone and began recording a final goodbye, hoping it would be discovered after his death

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:19pm, 19 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP
Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE