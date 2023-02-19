Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP
Turkey-Syria quake: Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ before being saved
- Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of February 6
- Taha took out his cellphone and began recording a final goodbye, hoping it would be discovered after his death
Taha Erdem, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the February 6 powerful quake. Photo: AP