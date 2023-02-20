US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shake hands in Ankara on Monday. Photo: AFP
Turkey earthquake: more than 350,000 pregnant women in dire need of help as rescue work winds down
- US Secretary of State Blinken pledged long-term aid for Ankara as rescue work wound down after the February 6 earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria
- The UN said many pregnant women are living exposed to freezing temperatures and struggling to get food or clean water
