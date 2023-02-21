People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Fresh earthquakes strike southern Turkey; tremors also felt in Syria and Lebanon
- Monday’s earthquakes struck Hatay, the province hardest hit by the February 6 tremor that left more than 41,000 people dead
- Disaster management agency AFAD said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 8pm and a 5.8-magnitude tremor followed three minutes later
