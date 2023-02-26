Young Iranians walk past a painting of Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran. There are reports some schoolgirls are being poisoned to prevent them learning. File photo: EPA-EFE
Iran girls poisoned to stop education, says official

  • Hundreds of respiratory poisoning cases have been reported, mainly in Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospital treatment
  • Deputy health minister said ‘it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:44pm, 26 Feb, 2023

