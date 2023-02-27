Members of the Islamic Action Front protest against the meeting between top Israeli and Palestinian officials at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Israelis and Palestinians pledge to curb violence at Jordan meeting

  • Jordan, along with its allies Egypt and the US, said the understandings were ‘major progress towards re-establishing and deepening relations between the two sides’
  • Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, called the meeting ‘worthless’

Reuters
Updated: 4:01am, 27 Feb, 2023

