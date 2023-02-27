Israeli settlers try to block the road at the site of a shooting attack in Hawara, West Bank on Sunday. Photo: dpa
Israeli settlers rampage in West Bank after Palestinian gunman kills 2
- Palestinian medical staff said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades
- The shooting, followed by the rampage, raised doubts about Jordan’s declaration on Sunday that Israeli and Palestinian officials had pledged to calm violence
