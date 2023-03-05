Olive oil, fragrant rose and orange blossom: the special “chrism” or holy anointing oil for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles has been blessed in Jerusalem’s Old City. Friday’s ceremony was carried out at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried. “The chrism oil which will be used to anoint His Majesty The King on May 6, 2023 has been consecrated in Jerusalem,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The unique mix was “perfumed with essential oils”, and also included extracts of sesame, jasmine and cinnamon, it added. Based on the same ingredients as the oil used at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth, it is based on a formula “which has been used for hundreds of years”, the palace said on Friday. The oil, which will also be used to anoint Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles, was consecrated in a special service by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum. Now stored in an ornate silver flask, the oil came from the Mount of Olives, the ridge overlooking the walled Old City. Anthem for King Charles’ coronation written by Andrew Lloyd Webber The olives were harvested from two groves, the Monastery of the Ascension and the Monastery of Mary Magdalene, where Charles’ grandmother is buried, Princess Alice of Greece. The olives were pressed just outside the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the Anglican church, said the coronation oil reflects Charles’ “personal family connection with the Holy Land”, the palace statement added. Welby, who will carry out the coronation service, said the oil signified the “deep historic link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land”. “From ancient kings through to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place,” he said. Meanwhile in Scotland, former first minister Alex Salmond said the historic Stone of Destiny should not be used in the coronation of King Charles. The throne of Queen Elizabeth sat atop the stone during her coronation in 1953 but it was returned to Scotland more than a quarter of a century ago. The stone was used to inaugurate Scottish royalty for centuries, before being removed from the country by Edward I in 1296. It was returned 700 years later. Historic Environment Scotland said last year the stone would be moved to London before returning north of the border after the coronation. Former first minister and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has called on the Scottish government to reject any request to send the stone out of the country. Speaking to Sky News, Salmond admitted it was not his “most serious policy,” but added: “In a context where the legitimate desire of the people of Scotland to at least have a referendum is being denied by the Westminster government, I don’t really see why any Scottish government should just meekly say we’ll give you back the property which you stole 700 years ago.” Asked if he would urge the winner of the SNP leadership race to keep the stone in Scotland, he added: “The authorities will probably whip it away before the contest is finalised, that’s the kind of underhand trick where it was stolen in the first place.”