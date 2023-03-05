Ukraine has received €94 million (US$100 million) worth of humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia, including generators that are desperately needed after waves of Russian missile strikes on power generation facilities. “Among the relief goods were 135 powerful generators with 20 to 400 kilowatts of power, thermal blankets and hygiene materials,” the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on his Telegram channel. Kyiv is extremely grateful for the aid, he said. According to Yermak, the goods that arrived in the country on three transport planes will be distributed to six Ukrainian regions where they will benefit thousands of people. People flee embattled town as Ukrainian pull-out looms “The humanitarian aid is a sign of the solidarity and support that exists between our states,” Yermak added. The Saudi aid also has great symbolic importance as Kyiv and its Western allies continue to vie with Moscow for support in other regions of the world, including the Middle East.