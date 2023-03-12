A bomb exploded Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i- Sharif, killing at least one person and wounding eight, including children, officials said. The blast went off at the Tabian Farhang centre in Mazar-i Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the award ceremony at 11am local time, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, a local police spokesman. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said five journalists and three children were wounded. The blast killed a security guard, he said. The explosion came two days after a bomb in Mazar-i-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four people were wounded. Top Taliban governor killed in suicide attack in Afghanistan Among the journalists wounded on Saturday was Najeeb Faryad, a reporter for the Ariana News television station. Faryad said he felt like something hit him in the back, followed by a deafening sound before he fell to the ground. Hujatullah Mujadidi, who heads the Association of Free Journalists of Afghanistan, said the cultural centre in Balkh held the event to honour media personnel from the north of the country. He said 14 journalists were wounded. The UN mission in Afghanistan condemned the attack as “despicable.” “Violence must stop. Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected,” the UN mission said on Twitter. UNAMA strongly condemns despicable attack on journalists in Mazar-e Sharif, #Afghanistan , latest unacceptable incident in city. Violence must stop. Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected. We express condolences to victims & wish quick recovery for injured. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) March 11, 2023 No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of Islamic State – known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province – is a key rival of the ruling Taliban . Islamic State has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.