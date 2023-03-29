Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Joe Biden pictured when they met in 2016. Photo: AP
Israel’s PM Netanyahu upbeat about reforms overhaul compromise after President Biden reproach
- Addressing the US-led Summit for Democracy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his reason for the reforms could be reconciled with civil liberties
- Comments came a day after President Biden said Israel ‘can’t continue down this road’, referring to protests that swept the country and penetrated its military
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Joe Biden pictured when they met in 2016. Photo: AP