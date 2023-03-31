The case before the International Court of Justice was initially brought by Tehran against Washington for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty. Photo: Reuters
World Court rules US illegally froze some Iran assets, must pay compensation
- In a blow for Tehran, however, the judges say they do not have jurisdiction over US$1.75 billion in frozen assets from the country’s central bank
- The ruling comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after tit-for-tat strikes between Iran-backed forces and US personnel in Syria
