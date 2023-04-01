An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walking in the alley of the Chain gate leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli police shoots man dead at Jerusalem’s holiest site amid attempted terrorist attack
- The 26-year-old man from a Bedouin Arab village in southern Israel alleged tried to snatch an officer’s gun at the entrance to the holy site
- As violence surges in the occupied territory under the most right-wing government in Israeli history, fears of an escalation in Jerusalem mounted with the start of Ramadan
