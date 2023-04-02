Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on March 20. Photo: Iranian Presidency / AFP
Iran’s President Raisi says hijab is the law after unveiled women face ‘yogurt attack’

  • Ebrahim Raisi said: ‘If some people say they don’t believe (in the hijab) … it’s good to use persuasion. The important point is that there is a legal requirement’
  • Authorities issued arrest warrants for a man seen pouring yogurt over the heads of the mother and her daughter. The women are also the subjects of arrest warrants.

Reuters
Updated: 1:33am, 2 Apr, 2023

