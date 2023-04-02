Israeli demonstrators participate in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. Photo: dpa
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis protest despite delay to judicial reform
- Israel has been roiled by similar mass protests for 12 consecutive weeks, due to plans for a highly controversial judicial reform
- Reform was postponed by PM Benjamin Netanyahu for a few weeks on Monday after massive protests and a general strike, to ‘make room for dialogue’
