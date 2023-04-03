Israeli activists protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday against the establishment of a national guard unit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli government approves decision to form a ‘national guard’
- Opponents warn the guard would function as a ‘private militia’ of firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
- The guard will comprise 1,800 members who will ‘bring back personal security’ to Israelis, Ben-Gvir said in a statement relayed by his office
