The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday, the latest blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East . Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for the group, the statement said. The Islamic State controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria at the peak of its power in 2014 before being beaten back in both countries. The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a UN report said in February. No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, adding that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond". "Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," the statement said. It added that al-Jabouri's death would "temporarily disrupt the group's ability to plot external attacks". The UN report said the threat posed by Islamic State and its affiliates to international peace and security was high in the second half of 2022 and had increased in and around conflict zones where it has a presence. Late last year, Islamic State announced it had appointed a previously unknown figure- Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi – as its leader after the previous leader was killed in southern Syria. US general warns of Islamic State 'army in detention' in Syria and Iraq The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the more than decade-old conflict in Syria, said Jabouri was killed in a US drone strike in the Idlib region of the northwest, an area run by jihadists. It said he was killed while speaking on a telephone as he walked in the open near where he was staying. The Observatory said that Jabouri, who was posing as a Syrian, had sought refuge in the area some 10 days ago. Some 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the Kurdish-administered northeast, as part of a US-led coalition battling remnants of ISIS, who remain active in both Syria and neighbouring Iraq, operating out of hideouts in desert and mountain area. US military kills senior Islamic State figure in Somalia raid ISIS has claimed a number of deadly attack in Europe in recent years, including a November 2015 attack in Paris and its suburbs that killed 130 people and another attack in the French city of Nice in July 2016 that killed 86 people. In October 2019, Washington announced it had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria.