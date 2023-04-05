Israeli security forces stand guard outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israeli police attack worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Israeli police said it stormed the holy site after masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks
  • Nine rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel as the incident sparked protests across the occupied West Bank

Reuters
Updated: 11:50am, 5 Apr, 2023

