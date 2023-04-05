Israeli security forces stand guard outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Israeli police attack worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque
- Israeli police said it stormed the holy site after masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks
- Nine rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel as the incident sparked protests across the occupied West Bank
