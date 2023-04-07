Israeli policemen stand next to smoke from a fire following incoming rockets from Lebanon to Israel in Bezet on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu says enemies will pay after rockets from Lebanon hit Israel
- The latest attack, which Israel blames on Hamas, comes as tensions following Israeli police raids on Al-Aqsa mosque threaten to spiral out of control
- The 34 rockets launched from Lebanon mark the biggest such attack since 2006, when Israel fought a war with the heavily armed Hezbollah movement
