Israeli policemen stand next to smoke from a fire following incoming rockets from Lebanon to Israel in Bezet on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Israeli policemen stand next to smoke from a fire following incoming rockets from Lebanon to Israel in Bezet on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu says enemies will pay after rockets from Lebanon hit Israel

  • The latest attack, which Israel blames on Hamas, comes as tensions following Israeli police raids on Al-Aqsa mosque threaten to spiral out of control
  • The 34 rockets launched from Lebanon mark the biggest such attack since 2006, when Israel fought a war with the heavily armed Hezbollah movement

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:57am, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli policemen stand next to smoke from a fire following incoming rockets from Lebanon to Israel in Bezet on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Israeli policemen stand next to smoke from a fire following incoming rockets from Lebanon to Israel in Bezet on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE