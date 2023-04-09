Activists from New York-based Iranian women’s rights group Woman Life Freedom attend a rally condemning the mass poisoning of Iranian female students, in New York, US on March 11. Photo: AFP
Mysterious poisonings at girls’ schools continue across Iran
- At least ‘60 students were poisoned in a girls’ school in the town of Haftkel’ in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan, state television reported
- Since late November many schools, mostly girls’ schools, have been affected by sudden poisoning incidents from gases or toxic substances
Activists from New York-based Iranian women’s rights group Woman Life Freedom attend a rally condemning the mass poisoning of Iranian female students, in New York, US on March 11. Photo: AFP