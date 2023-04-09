Israel’s Iron Dome system is pictured near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua
Israel strikes Syria ‘in response to’ new rocket attacks: Israeli army
- The rocket firings come after days of escalating violence on multiple fronts over tension in Jerusalem and an Israeli police raid on the city’s most sensitive holy site
- The moves come at a time of heightened religious fervour – with Ramadan coinciding with Passover and Easter celebrations
