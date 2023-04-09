Israel’s Iron Dome system is pictured near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s Iron Dome system is pictured near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel strikes Syria ‘in response to’ new rocket attacks: Israeli army

  • The rocket firings come after days of escalating violence on multiple fronts over tension in Jerusalem and an Israeli police raid on the city’s most sensitive holy site
  • The moves come at a time of heightened religious fervour – with Ramadan coinciding with Passover and Easter celebrations

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:29am, 9 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Israel’s Iron Dome system is pictured near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s Iron Dome system is pictured near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE